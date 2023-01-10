N.S. MLA warned of legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death

HALIFAX -

A Nova Scotia politician has been threatened with legal action after she publicly posted a letter with information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, the Independent member for Cumberland North, told reporters Monday she was advised to take down a letter on her Facebook page that she wrote to Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

In the letter, Smith-McCrossin names 37-year-old Allison Holthoff and describes her as a wife and mother of three who died at the Cumberland Regional Health Centre on Dec. 31.

The Justice Department warned Smith-McCrossin in an email Jan. 6 that the government would consider "all available legal options" if personal health information continues to be disseminated online.

Smith-McCrossin has refused to remove the post and has said she was doing her job advocating for a constituent.

Holthoff's widower, Gunter Holthoff, has told his wife's story to several media outlets and provided specific details of her final hours in hospital.

