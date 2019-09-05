

CTV Atlantic





Motorists travelling along Nova Scotia’s Highway 102 are being warned to be on the lookout for cows.

The RCMP received several calls overnight about cows on and near the highway between Brookfield and Stewiacke.

Callers said the cows were spotted in the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway.

Police say the animals escaped from a nearby farm.

The Department of Transportation has posted signs along the highway. The highway remains open, but motorists are being advised to drive with caution.