YARMOUTH, N.S. -- The RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a Yarmouth man for child pornography offences.

"On October 18, 2019, the RCMP was notified by the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre that a Facebook user uploaded an image that was suspected to be child pornography," the RCMP said in a news release. "Nova Scotia RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit began an investigation, and confirmed the image met the Criminal Code definition of child pornography."

Police identified the suspect and started an investigation which led to his arrest on Friday at a home on Prospect Street in Yarmouth.

Police say they arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Michael Henry Gavel without incident. He appeared in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Monday and faces the following charges:

distribution of child pornography

possession of child pornography

breach of probation

Four counts of failing to comply with prohibition to access the Internet or reside near a school.

Gavel was remanded into custody and will return to court on March 31.

In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. You can report any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.