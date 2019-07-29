

Kings District RCMP have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder after a stabbing in New Minas on Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the call just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

"The caller could hear someone yelling for help and when police arrived in the area, they located and arrested the suspect on foot near the location," the RCMP said in a news release. "Police located the victim, who was injured, and determined that he woke up to find the suspect on top of him, punching him in the head and attempting to cut him with a knife."

Mounties have also charged Timothy Butler, 50, of Avonport, N.S., with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and later released.

"The suspect and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to have been a random act," the RCMP said.

Butler was held in custody overnight and appeared in Kentville Provincial Court on Monday.