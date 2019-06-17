

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP has laid charges against the 39-year-old man from Centreville who was arrested after a report of an attempted armed robbery at a business on Seminary Avenue in Canning last Friday.

Police say a man entered a store Friday morning with a gun. Gun shots were reported, but no one was injured and the suspect fled before police arrived.

Witnesses gave the police a description of the suspect and vehicle.

“Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver would not stop,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A short time later, Kings District RCMP located the suspect outside of a home on Hwy 359 in Centreville and arrested him without incident.”

The RCMP have charged Leif Spilchen, 39, of Centreville with the following charges:

robbery with firearm

committing an indictable offence wearing a face mask

use of a firearm in commission of offence

use of violence to person / intimidation

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a firearm while prohibited

flight from police

operating a conveyance while prohibited

breach of probation

Spilchen was remanded into custody over the weekend and was scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Monday morning.

Kings District RCMP are asking any witnesses who have information to share to give them at 902-679-5555. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.