Featured
N.S. Mounties charge Centreville man with attempted armed robbery
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, June 17, 2019 3:08PM ADT
The RCMP has laid charges against the 39-year-old man from Centreville who was arrested after a report of an attempted armed robbery at a business on Seminary Avenue in Canning last Friday.
Police say a man entered a store Friday morning with a gun. Gun shots were reported, but no one was injured and the suspect fled before police arrived.
Witnesses gave the police a description of the suspect and vehicle.
“Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver would not stop,” the RCMP said in a news release. “A short time later, Kings District RCMP located the suspect outside of a home on Hwy 359 in Centreville and arrested him without incident.”
The RCMP have charged Leif Spilchen, 39, of Centreville with the following charges:
- robbery with firearm
- committing an indictable offence wearing a face mask
- use of a firearm in commission of offence
- use of violence to person / intimidation
- careless use of a firearm
- pointing a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possession of a firearm while prohibited
- flight from police
- operating a conveyance while prohibited
- breach of probation
Spilchen was remanded into custody over the weekend and was scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Monday morning.
Kings District RCMP are asking any witnesses who have information to share to give them at 902-679-5555. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.