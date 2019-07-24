

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP have charged a Middle Sackville man for failing to obey the one-meter rule following a collision with a cyclist Wednesday morning.

Police say they investigated a report of a collision involving a cyclist and a pick-up truck just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Waverley Road and Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley. Halifax firefighters and paramedics also responded.

"The 63-year-old male cyclist from Dartmouth was taken to hospital by EHS with non-life threatening injuries," the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say they charged the driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Middle Sackville, with failing to keep at least one metre between his vehicle and the bicycle.

"Police are reminding motorists that in Nova Scotia, there is a one-metre rule that requires drivers to leave one metre between their vehicle and a cyclist when driving beside or passing a cyclist," the RCMP said. "Motorists can also help keep all road users safe by watching for cyclists (especially at intersections) and checking for cyclists before opening vehicle doors and pulling onto the roadway."