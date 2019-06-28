

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP have charged a man with four counts of attempted murder for allegedly grabbing the steering wheel of a car and causing it to crash.

Police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 4000 block of Highway 107 in Porters Lake at 4:45 in the morning of June 7.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a badly damaged vehicle in the ditch on its roof with no one inside.

“Police were concerned for the safety of those who may have been in the vehicle at the time of the collision and began searching the area,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties found two adults nearby and one of them had non-life threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed that there were five adults in the vehicle at time of the crash: a driver, a front-seat passenger, and three people in the back seat.

“The front seat passenger threatened the occupants of the vehicle and took hold of the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and flip into the ditch,” the RCMP news release said. “The driver, front seat passenger and one back seat passenger left the scene following the collision. Two of the back seat passengers stayed relatively close to the scene of the collision, where they were found by police.”

Mounties arrested the front-seat passenger on Wednesday and charged him with four counts of attempted murder, uttering threats, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, mischief, and two counts of breach of probation.

Scott Edward Myers, 24, of West Chezzetcook, appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on Wednesday July 3 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation continues.