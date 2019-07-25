

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have charged two men in connection with an incident that occurred Tuesday on Millbrook First Nation.

Millbrook RCMP responded to a disturbance call on Truro Heights Road at 3:12 p.m.

"When police arrived on scene they learned there had been an altercation between a number of people and shots had been fired," the RCMP said in a news release. "One person was injured and was taken to hospital in Truro. Police arrested one person a short time later, while a second person fled the area on foot."

Police say they arrested the second person Wednesday evening and have charged two men with the following offences:

Kitpu Pikun McDonald, 26, of Millbrook, with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.

Robert John Joseph Gloade, 28, of Millbrook, with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and uttering threats.

Both appeared in Truro Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police say the victim was treated for injuries at the Truro hospital and released the next day. They say their investigation continues and that there might be more charges.