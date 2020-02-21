SHELBURNE, N.S. -- Shelburne RCMP have charged a Baccaro, N.S., woman with pretending her vehicle was stolen.

Police say the five-month investigation started in September 2019 after they responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle from a residence in Baccaro.

"The investigation determined the woman’s vehicle was not stolen, and she made arrangements with another person to make it appear that the vehicle was stolen," the RCMP alleged in a news release.

Michelle Jacklyn, 53, was held in custody overnight and appeared in Shelburne Provincial Court on Thursday.

Police say they have charged her with several offences in relation to this incident:

fraud over $5,000

extortion

public mischief

Jacklyn was released from custody and is scheduled to return to Court on April 1 to answer to the charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

"The investigation, which was conducted by the Shelburne County RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, was assisted by members of Shelburne RCMP, Barrington RCMP, and Investigators from the Insurance Bureau of Canada," the RCMP said in their news release.