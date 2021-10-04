HALIFAX -- Shots were fired at a house on Highway 331 in Voglers Cove, N.S. and Lunenburg District RCMP says they have identified a person and a vehicle of interest.

Police say the person and the vehicle were caught on video surveillance in the area at the time the shots were fired last Friday night just after 10 o'clock.

"The homeowner reported that approximately an hour earlier they had heard what they thought were fireworks," the RCMP said in a news release. "They later located bullet holes in a wall and window in the home which prompted the call to police."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-275-3583. If you want to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.