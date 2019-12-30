MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR, N.S. -- Halifax District RCMP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Sunday evening in Musquodoboit Harbour.

Police say they responded to the collision at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Hwy. 357 after a car left the road and went into the Musquodoboit River.

"The driver and only occupant, a 46-year-old woman from Meaghers Grant was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased," the RCMP said in a news release.

The Hwy. was closed for several hours while investigators gathered evidence.