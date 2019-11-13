HALIFAX –The RCMP have laid several charges after a dispute in which a man shot at a vehicle and windows were broken in a home.

Police say went to a home in Southwest Port Mouton, N.S. early on Saturday morning.

"Two men had been having a conversation via social media when one told the other to come to his place," the RCMP said in a news release. "The complainant said he and three other men went to the suspect's home, who got out of the vehicle and started breaking windows in the suspect's home. The suspect responded by shooting at the grille of the victim's vehicle with a shotgun. Three shots were fired, and when the victim tried to leave the area, the car broke down. No one was hurt."

Police say they arrested Michael Gerald Douglas Wentzell, 27, of Southwest Port Mouton without incident a short time later. He was held in custody and has been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

mischief under $5,000 - damage to property

Wentzell appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Tuesday and was released on conditions. Police say the investigation continues and they expect to lay more charges against other individuals who were involved.