GRAFTON, N.S. -- Kings District RCMP say human remains were found near Arnold Road in Grafton, N.S. on Friday morning.

"The RCMP and investigators from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service are on scene and the investigation into the circumstances of the death is ongoing," RCMP said in a news release. "Police are not able to release any identifying information about the remains until an identification has been made by the Medical Examiner."