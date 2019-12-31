COLE HARBOUR, N.S. -- Halifax District RCMP are asking for public assistance to identify four youths involved in an assault with a weapon on Sunday in Cole Harbour.

Police say the incident took place just after 9 p.m. on Parkedge Crescent.

"The victim heard voices in his backyard, near his shed and observed four male youths," the RCMP said in a news release. "He asked them to leave his property. The victim followed them off his property when one youth turned, spoke to him and then pulled out a gun. The youth fired shots in the air from what is believed to be a pellet gun, pointed the gun in the direction of the victim and fired more shots."

Police say the four youths then fled to a wooded trail near the victim’s home.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"The four suspects are described as white males, approximately 17-years-old with slim builds," the RCMP said. "The youth carrying the gun was wearing a bright blue hooded sweater with the hood over his head and another youth was wearing a grey hooded sweater."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP Detachment at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.