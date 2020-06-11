SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia nature photographer is sharing the beauty of his home province with photography lovers around the world.

Adam Hill has spent 17 years photographing nature, a hobby that he says never gets old.

“For me, it’s kind of the hunt. You get the opportunity to go after something, especially for wildlife,” says Hill.

“I love taking pictures of wildlife, so I get the opportunity to really study the animal, learn the behaviour, learn to anticipate what they're going to do and then capitalize on that, and take the photograph.”

From waterfalls to mountaintops, to sandy beaches and flower-filled fields, Hill’s photos capture the beauty of the outdoors.

Hill has had the opportunity to hone his skills in a number of scenic spots, however, it was his home province that inspired him to take up the hobby.

“I've lived in the Northwest Territories, I've been able to explore there, remote areas of the tundra photographing caribou. I've been to the high arctic photographing the aurora. Oregon State, I really enjoyed the place, lots of waterfalls and great coastlines. But for me, honestly, you can't beat Cape Breton,” says Hill.

Hill's Instagram account has more than 20,000 followers, allowing him to share his work with people all over the world.

“I like to think that they're inspired to get outside. Hopefully it provides a bit of solitude,” says Hill.

Hill is grateful that his hobby is one of the few which has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A chance to really just, focus on what I'm doing, pardon the pun. Yeah, it really is just a great escape for me,” he says.