N.S. non-profit devoted to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming domesticated rabbits

A small non-profit organization in Nova Scotia is devoted to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abused, abandoned and unwanted domesticated rabbits.

The 10,000 Carrots Rabbit Rescue has been in operation for about 11 years and has helped over 1,000 rabbits to date.

"Domesticated rabbits are really misunderstood in the province. We only have hares here, we don't actually have domesticated rabbits that live outside," says Tammy MacDonald-Flatt, the president of the 10,000 Carrots Rabbit Rescue.

MacDonald says, because these rabbits are so misunderstood, they tend to get dumped outside where they don't belong.

"They are domesticated like cats and dogs," she says. "You know, they like to be with people and they're litter trained... so they make really good pets, but they also have some quirks that don't make them the perfect pet for everyone."

For those looking to get a rabbit, MacDonald says adopt, don’t shop.

"So, we have so many unwanted rabbits in the province. We estimate double-digit thousands every day. We've got traps out trying to catch rabbits all over the province and it's definitely an issue here," she says.

"So, adopting an animal, just like a cat or dog, is going to help those ones that were able to get inside. So, everybody comes in, they get veterinarian care, neutered, spayed, litter box trained; we do a lot of socialization and then we get them some indoor homes only."

MacDonald says her rescue tries to stay as cage-free as possible.

"These guys need a lot of space to run and kick, and they do this thing called a "binky" where they jump and kick their big back legs up – it's like this super happy dance – so, to have a lot of space is good," she says.

"We usually recommend a puppy exercise pen is good, like a four-by-four foot space that they can have their toys. It's sort of like a "bunny bedroom," and then they can come out when you're home and be social with the family, as long as everything is rabbit-proofed."

At the end of the day, MacDonald says rabbits make wonderful pets for anyone who is interested.

"They're really, really good pets. They're super affectionate, they like to be kept with other animals, they really, really like cats, they like dogs, they'll jump up and sleep on your bed, they play fetch, they'll chase you," said MacDonald. "They're really, really good animals. They're just kind of misunderstood in the way that they really do need to be spayed and neutered, and they need to have their own space."