HALIFAX -- A Cape Breton nurse has been found not guilty of forging documents in connection with the death of an elderly hospital patient in February 2018.

Tammy Carrigan-Warner, 43, of Sydney River, N.S., was one of two health-care workers charged with knowingly using a forged document, after a 79-year-old patient walked away from the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and later died.

Court records show that 79-year-old Colin Francis MacDonald wandered out of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital through an emergency exit on Feb. 23, 2018. His body was discovered three hours later, and the cause of his death was determined to be hypothermia.

The Crown alleged that Carrigan-Warner made false entries in nursing flow sheets about the whereabouts of the patient, indicating that the man was in his hospital bed at the time he was missing.

Judge Peter Ross ruled that he believed Carrigan-Warner’s testimony that she saw someone in the patient’s bed while making her rounds that night, although that person may not have been Colin MacDonald.

Judge Ross remarked of the failure of an alarm to sound when the patient left the building.

“The most obvious cause of this terrible event is the failure of the alarm to sound when Mr. MacDonald opened the fire door on Unit 4C. This has been investigated but to my knowledge not explained,” wrote Judge Ross in his decision.

A licensed practical nurse, 49-year-old Valerie MacGillvary of Glace Bay, was also charged with uttering forged documents. A verdict on her case is expected in the coming weeks.