Atlantic

    • N.S. nurse wins $807K in jackpot

    Charmen Patten from Halifax played MegaJackpots Golden Goddess and won $807,998. (Courtesy: Atlantic Lottery) Charmen Patten from Halifax played MegaJackpots Golden Goddess and won $807,998. (Courtesy: Atlantic Lottery)

    A Nova Scotia nurse has a lot of cash in her wallet after winning more than $800,000 in the progressive jackpot.

    According to Atlantic Lottery, Charmen Patten, from Halifax, played MegaJackpots Golden Goddess and won $807,998 off a two-dollar wager.

    “It said, ‘Congratulations, you won the jackpot,’ and I wasn’t really sure exactly how much I won, but it was late, so I went to bed not knowing if I won something big or not,” Patten said. “I called the next day and had to wait for a call back, but when they told me the amount I won, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, are you kidding me? I won $800,000.’”

    Patten, a breast cancer survivor, intends to use part of her prize money towards something for the nurses in her unit.

