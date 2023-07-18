N.S. offers $150,000 for information about Cumberland man’s 2022 disappearance

Information from the public that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Cumberland County man’s 2022 disappearance can receive up to $150,000, Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice said Tuesday.

The department said in a statement that it has added Jessie Morrissey’s missing person’s case to the provincial rewards program because investigators “believe there are people who have information not yet offered to police” that could result in locating the missing man.

Morrissey was 26 when he was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2022. His vehicle, a dark-coloured Jeep Patriot, was found abandoned at a snowmobile trail in Leamington, N.S.

The disappearance is considered suspicious.

On the one-year anniversary of Morrissey’s disappearance, RCMP said in a statement that air and ground searches and interviews with more than 40 people had been conducted in hopes of collecting evidence.

Morrissey’s disappearance is one of 116 active cases in Nova Scotia’s rewards program.

Since the rewards program began in 2006, five cash awards have been paid out.

