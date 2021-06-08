HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is offering a reward up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the homicide of 20-year-old Quintez Downey.

Police say on Jan. 27, 2021, they received a 911 call indicating that a person suffering from a gunshot wound was on the way to the Dartmouth General Hospital.

The vehicle was met by ambulance on Portland Street in Dartmouth, and the victim, Downey, was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide.

Following the initial investigation, police say Downey was shot near the area of Clarence Street in North Preston, and was believed to have been alone.

Investigators say they believe people may have information that could result in arrests and possible charges in relation to Downey's death.

"I urge anyone with information to come forward," said Randy Delorey, Nova Scotia's minister of justice.

"I hope the addition of this case to the rewards program will help in bringing closure to this young man's family, friends and the community."

Anyone with information on this crime can call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program. People who come forward with information must provide their name and contact information and may be called to testify in court. All calls will be recorded.

Established in 2006, the province's Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program offers up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.