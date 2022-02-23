N.S. offers reward for information in the homicide of 25-year-old Joseph Beals

Just over a year since 25-year-old Joseph Beals was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S., the province announced it is now offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.

In a news release from the province Wednesday, it says investigators believe there are people with information not offered to the police that could lead to an arrest and charges.

"If you know something that could help solve this case, please come forward," said Justice Minister Brad Johns. "It could help bring some closure to the victim's family."

Beals died after he was shot on the afternoon of Feb. 20, 2021.

Just after 2 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Mount Edward Road. Police found Beals, who was the driver of the vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

Following further investigation, police determined the shooting was the cause of the crash.

Beals' death has since been ruled a homicide, but no one has been charged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.