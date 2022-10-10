N.S. officer pays entry fee, takes photo after responding to noise complaint at 'Freedom Fighters' event: RCMP

A member of the Annapolis District RCMP agreed to pay an entry fee for a 'Freedom Fighters' event and take a photo with group members, after responding to a noise complaint Saturday night, according to RCMP.

Two officers responded to a field near Highway 10 around 8:30 p.m. where the event was being held. While there, police say the officers were approached by a group of men who said they were not welcome in the area.

After dealing with the noise complaint, an event attendee told police as they were leaving that they needed to pay the $5 entry fee.

"To keep the situation diffused and avoid the potential for violence, the entry fee was paid with the RCMP officer's personal funds," said the RCMP in a news release.

After the fee was paid, a man attending the event asked the officers to take a photo with them, which they agreed to.

RCMP say the photo, which has been circulating online, has been taken out of context. They say the officers agreed to the photo as a way to "mitigate an escalation of the situation."

Police say one of the officers in the photo is seen wearing a thin blue line patch, which is against RCMP policy. Police say he has since removed the patch from his uniform and the situation has been addressed with his supervisor.

In a news release Monday, police stated there is no affiliation between the RCMP and the "Freedom Fighters" group.