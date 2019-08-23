

CTV Atlantic





It's been a challenging year for women's hockey at the highest levels, but the girl's game continues to grow in places like Cape Breton.

Young players in Membertou had a chance to learn from one of the best today -- Olympian Jill Saulnier.

On a hot and humid day in the middle of August these girls were striving to be the best under the watchful eye of a homegrown Olympian.

"It's an amazing experience to play hockey and see how Jill Saulnier made a difference in the world for girls hockey and just to see how everything is going," said Brooklyn Sehl. "I just love it."

It's no surprise to organizers that this two day camp in Membertou sold out fast.

"I think out of all the camps that I went to for hockey that this one is probably my favourite," said Maya Oliver."It's just so awesome."

Hundreds of girls signed up to play minor hockey last year under a new all-female association called the Cape Breton Blizzard.

It was the first of its kind on the island.

"The reason we made the change from the previous structure to the new structure was because girls were playing fragmented areas," said Christina Lamey, the president of the Cape Breton Blizzard."There was a few here and a few there, but when you bring it all together there was enough for 11 teams. What we had before was people being separated, when really it would be better if they were just playing together. We made that happen."

Friday's camp was led by Nova Scotian and Olympic silver medalist Jill Saulnier, who fielded plenty of questions about her career on the ice.

"What was my journey, where did I start, how was old was I when I started, what my greatest memory was, and goals that I've set for myself that I'm sure most of them have for themselves. So being able to share my story and my journey is huge and very important as well for them to see."

This was a year filled with controversy surrounding women's hockey. This sudden folding of the Canadian Women's Pro League was another obstacle, but Saulnier says the sport continues to grow.

"I think because of all the stuff that's going on with hockey and pro women's hockey," Saulnier said. "It's an opportunity for us to show them that we're making some sacrifices right now, doing some battling to get some kind of sustainable place to play. So they have a place to play in the future."

On the ice, the girls were soaking up the experience and setting some goals of their own.

"Be yourself and you're going to get there one day," Oliver said.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.