N.S. opposition worries health workers recruited from refugee camp could lack housing

The Nova Scotia NDP's new Leader Claudia Chender talks with reporters at the party's convention in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Nova Scotia’s opposition parties say the province must guarantee housing for the 65 new health-care workers it has recently recruited from a Kenyan refugee camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan  The Nova Scotia NDP's new Leader Claudia Chender talks with reporters at the party's convention in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Nova Scotia’s opposition parties say the province must guarantee housing for the 65 new health-care workers it has recently recruited from a Kenyan refugee camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan 

