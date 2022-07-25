N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings cancelled again Tuesday following fire; service could resume Wednesday

Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will be cancelled again Tuesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.

Northumberland Ferries says the ferry service between Woods Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., remains cancelled “due to ongoing recovery efforts.”

Don Cormier, the company’s vice-president, said in a news release Monday that they hope to resume service on Wednesday. If all goes according to plan, the MV Confederation will make four round trips between the two provinces, starting with a departure from Wood Islands at 7 a.m.

Cormier added that Northumberland Ferries will provide an update Tuesday afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the fire, which broke out in the MV Holiday Island’s engine room as it neared Wood Islands Friday morning. About 230 passengers left the ship using an inflatable slide and were ferried ashore by seafarers that responded to the mayday call, including fishing boats, rescue crafts and even a yacht.

No injuries were reported.

The emergency left holiday-goers without a vehicle and, in many cases, without a place to stay in peak tourism season.

While Northumberland Ferries managed to find commercial accommodations for most customers, Cormier said some Islanders offered to house passengers.

The ship was towed to berth at Wood Islands by Sunday and vehicles were then unloaded. There was no obvious damage to vehicles, Cormier said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Julie Gascon, the director general for marine safety and security with Transport Canada, said the MV Holiday undergoes annual inspections in the delegated statutory inspection program. She said the vessel was last inspected on May 11.

It is anticipated that the MV Confederation will be used for the remainder of the summer season.

Northumberland Ferries’ scheduling updates can be found online.

With files from The Canadian Press