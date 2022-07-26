N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings to resume Wednesday

Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will resume Wednesday following Friday’s fire on the MV Holiday Island.

Northumberland Ferries says the MV Confederation will make four round-trips between Woods Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., starting with a departure from Wood Islands at 7 a.m.

Don Cormier, the company’s vice-president, said in a news release Tuesday that a plan is being worked on to expand the schedule to six round trips a day “sometime next week.”

“We still have significant recovery efforts ongoing with the Holiday Island involving many safety and environmental aspects, along with an ongoing Transportation Safety Board investigation, but want to assure our customers that we are confident ferry service can safely resume,” Cormier added. “Safety is, and will continue to be, of the utmost importance.”

People with reservations on sailings outside the interim four round-trip schedule will be contacted by Northumberland Ferries to rebook their trips.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating the fire, which broke out in the MV Holiday Island’s engine room as it neared Wood Islands Friday morning. About 230 passengers left the ship using an inflatable slide and were ferried ashore.

No injuries were reported.

The ship was towed to berth at Wood Islands by Sunday and vehicles were then unloaded.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Northumberland Ferries’ scheduling updates can be found online.

With files from The Canadian Press