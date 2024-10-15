N.S.-P.E.I. ferry MV Saaremaa out of service for the rest of the season

Northumberland Ferries Limited (NFL) says one of the ferries operating between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island is out of service for the rest of the season.

MV Saaremaa 1 was pulled out of service in September after issues with two of its four main engines.

Additional mechanical issues were found in one of the main engines on Friday.

“Due to these issues, MV Saaremaa 1 will not be returning to service at NFL this season,” said NFL’s general manager Jeff Joyce in a Monday news release.

“The vessel is continuing to progress main engine repairs, and once the engine repairs are complete, MV Saaremaa 1 will be prepped for its return voyage to Quebec, likely at the end of October.”

MV Confederation

Meanwhile, the second ferry that sails between Caribou, N.S., and Wood Islands, P.E.I., also remains out of service.

NFL says repairs to MV Confederation’s bow visor “continues to progress well.”

On Sept. 15, the ferry experienced an issue with the de-clutching of the forward end braking propeller while it was entering Wood Islands, P.E.I.

The mechanical issue led the ferry to collide with the wharf (dolphin structure) while it was docking, causing "considerable" damage to the bow visor of the ship.

NFL says it is working with the Classification Society and Transport Canada Marine Safety and Security to determine if the vessel can safely operate without the bow visor.

If that plan is not successful, the ferry’s return-to-service date will remain Dec. 9.

“NFL will continue to work closely with the shipyard in Pictou, Nova Scotia and believe that the schedule can be improved. NFL will be in a better position to forecast any schedule improvements by the end of this month,” Joyce said.

