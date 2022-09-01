N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11

Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a news release, the province says parents and guardians can book their child's booster appointment as of Thursday, with appointments starting on Tuesday.

For most children, it is recommended they wait 168 days after receiving the last dose of primary COVID-19 vaccine before getting a booster shot.

Children who have had COVID-19 should wait 168 days from the time of their infection before receiving their booster dose, according to the province.

"Some children, such as those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, are eligible for a shortened interval of 120 days since the last dose of their three-dose primary series," says the provincial government.

"If these children have had COVID-19, they should wait 120 days from the time of their infection before receiving their booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine."

The province is encouraging parents and guardians of children who have not completed their primary vaccine series to book those appointments as soon as possible.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Currently, the Pfizer pediatric vaccine is the only one available as a booster for children between the ages of five and 11.