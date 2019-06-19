

CTV Atlantic





A family seeking mental health care for their young son is at their wit's end.

Their message spread like wildfire Wednesday, from inside the IWK, where the boy and his mother waited to be seen.

The mother posted a video that seems to have struck a chord with those who believe the system needs to change.

“He's ten years old, and he needs help,” the father says from New Glasgow in an impassioned plea.

The video posted on social media by Paul Atta was viewed more than twelve thousand times Wednesday.

“He should be in school right now having fun, it's coming up to end of year,” Atta said.

Instead, Atta's son went to the IWK around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning with his mother after a harrowing mental health crisis.

The boy's mother, Lori Atta, refused to leave the emergency room until someone would help.

She says her son became erratic Tuesday and while driving him to the local hospital, he jumped out of the car.

An ambulance brought them to Halifax, only to be told, she says, he could get an appointment with a psychiatrist later.

“And I said, ‘if you send me home, you grab that pen and paper right now, let's write his obituary,’” Lori Atta said.

Atta says the past two and half years have been a struggle and they've been at the ER before.

No one from the IWK Health Centre would do an interview, but hospital spokesperson Nick Cox did email this statement:

“All patients who present at the IWK emergency department are seen and assessed by appropriate health experts including physicians and/or mental health clinicians. Following a clinical assessment, the most appropriate treatment plans are discussed with the patient and family members.”

The leader of Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative Party is also the MLA representing the area where the family lives. Tim Houston says he's been working with the health department to try to help.

“The system is failing so many people across province,” Houston said. “This is one family that I know from my constituency, but I know that there are thousands of families that are living the same nightmare.”

Lori Atta says her son was admitted to the hospital's centre for child mental health after 12 hours in the ER.

“It’s Band-Aid at the moment, unless they can offer me support,” Lori Atta said.

CTV News contacted the provincial department of health. Citing privacy, it would only say it defers to the medical professionals at the IWK.

“What sort of childhood does my kid get?” said Paul Atta.

For the Atta family, speaking out publicly was something they had to do.

Lori Atta says this wasn't about just getting her son admitted at the IWK, it's about the supports he and the rest of the family needs after that. She's worried about what will happen next, after he's discharged.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.