N.S. parents present petition calling for cannabis oil meds coverage for children

Kaylee and Nick Jones, and their daughter Sophie, are seen at the Nova Scotia legislature, in Halifax, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The family were at the Nova Scotia legislature today to lobby for the province to begin covering the cost of using cannabis oil to treat a form of epilepsy that causes seizures in their child. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton Kaylee and Nick Jones, and their daughter Sophie, are seen at the Nova Scotia legislature, in Halifax, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The family were at the Nova Scotia legislature today to lobby for the province to begin covering the cost of using cannabis oil to treat a form of epilepsy that causes seizures in their child. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Tutton

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Repatriated from Syria, 2 Ontario women granted bail

Two Toronto-area women have been granted bail under strict conditions after being repatriated last week from the al-Hol camp, an open-air prison in northeast Syria where some wives and widows of ISIS fighters are detained.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island