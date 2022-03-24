N.S. passes bill to protect senior health officials from harassment outside homes
The Nova Scotia legislature quickly adopted new legislation Thursday protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation outside their homes.
The unusual move saw amendments to the Access to Health Services Act unanimously pass third and final reading in just under 10 minutes.
Justice Minister Brad Johns said the changes to the law are in direct response to protests that occurred this week outside the home of Dr. Robert Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health.
"Nova Scotians do have a right to protest peacefully," Johns told reporters. "However they do not have a right to intimidate or harass those who are responsible for making tough health and policy decisions."
Johns said the changes extend the existing 50-metre safe buffer zone prohibiting protests around health-care facilities to include the homes of health workers. They also broaden the definition of health workers to include senior health executives.
"It became apparent somebody had to do something," Johns said, adding that the move was the idea of his department and didn't come from Strang.
The RCMP has said there were anti-mask protests Sunday, Monday and Tuesday outside a home on the street where Strang lives in the Fall River area, east of Halifax.
Police subsequently arrested two people who face charges of criminal harassment, intimidation of a health professional, mischief and making harassing phone calls. Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie, 36, of Pictou, N.S., and 31-year-old Morgan May Guptill of Cole Harbour, N.S., appeared before provincial court briefly on Wednesday and are due back in court Friday.
Johns described the actions of protesters outside Strang's home and their subsequent postings of video to social media as "un-Nova Scotian."
"They and their loved ones deserve to be protected," he said of the province's health officials.
Fines for contravening the amended act remain at $5,000 for individuals and $100,000 for corporations.
The initial legislation was passed last October following a COVID-19 related protest outside a Halifax hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Trudeau unveils new Russia sanctions amid growing NATO pressure over defence spending
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau levied sanctions against dozens more Russian officials for their role in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but offered only vague promises in the face of growing pressure to increase Canadian defence spending. The prime minister announced the new sanctions against 160 members of the Russian Federation Council as well as a coming ban on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia on Thursday, wrapping up a whirlwind trip to Brussels.
What Russia's invasion of Ukraine says about its military capabilities
Thursday marks exactly one month since Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine. Experts say corruption, poor logistics and low morale among its troops suggest that Russia's invasion of Ukraine hasn't gone according to plan.
Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger: Economic pain from Russia's war is getting real
As Russian soldiers bear down on Ukraine, increasingly desperate Ukrainians are running out of food and medicine. The economic fallout from the invasion is beginning to spill over to the rest of the world, too.
Spring wave of COVID-19? Be prepared Canada, experts warn
As provinces lift COVID-19 public health measures, some experts are warning that Canada may experience another wave of infections this spring, with wastewater data in many regions showing an uptick in cases due in part to the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
Feds look to amend Constitution Act to impose new minimum seat count for each province
The federal government is looking to change the law to impose a new minimum seat count for each province, ensuring that in future riding redistributions, no province will ever be allocated fewer seats than they have now.
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others over Russian collusion allegations
Donald Trump on Thursday sued Hillary Clinton and several other Democrats, alleging they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election by tying his campaign to Russia.
How Ukraine and Russia use the information space to shape public opinion
A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides continue to wage active information campaigns online, providing daily updates on their respective military accomplishments and even enemy casualties.
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Toronto
-
Man, 25, found dead inside car after vehicle goes into Lake Ontario west of Toronto
Peel police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was found dead inside a car that plunged into Lake Ontario in Mississauga early Thursday morning.
-
Controlled burn to take place in Toronto’s High Park to protect rare black oak savannah
Toronto officials say a controlled burn will be conducted in High Park next month to protect and sustain the city’s rare black oak savannah.
-
Ontario driver facing eight tickets from same speed camera in school zone
An Ontario driver is facing eight speeding tickets from the same automated radar camera set up in a school zone.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in sexual assaults, robberies targeting personal care businesses
In each instance, police said the suspect entered personal care businesses, demanded money at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted female employees.
-
Man killed after being hit by Calgary CTrain at 39th Avenue Station
One man has died after being hit by a CTrain on Thursday morning.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Montreal
-
Quebec should plan mass COVID second-booster program for the fall: vaccine committee
Quebec's immunization committee is suggesting the government start preparing a mass COVID-19 vaccine fourth-dose campaign for the general population that would be launched in the fall.
-
Quebec reports increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers
Quebec reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 28 on Thursday, the day after public health professionals said to expect a rise in patients in the coming weeks.
-
Quebec City mosque shooter appealing sentence before Supreme Court of Canada
The man found guilty of multiple counts of murder in the Quebec City Mosque shooting is pleading his sentence before the Supreme Court of Canada, hoping to reduce his parole ineligibility period.
Edmonton
-
UCP MLAs call on Kenney to resign as leadership vote dispute becomes a 'circus'
There were new demands Thursday for resignations within the United Conservative Party, including from two MLAs who want Premier Jason Kenney to quit immediately.
-
'Brazenness' of shootings escalating, police say, as videos of public gun violence released
Edmonton police swear they are using every means at their disposal to address escalating gun crime and violence.
-
City closes nearly all public washrooms in transit stations to reduce drug poisoning risk
The majority of Edmonton's 30 public washrooms at transit stations have been closed in recent weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
-
British skating announcer fired for nasty remark about Meghan Duhamel
The International Skating Union has apologized and replaced its world championship commentators for vulgar comments aimed at Lively, Ont., native and Olympic champion Meagan Duhamel.
-
Police in Blind River seize grenades, smoke bombs, ammo, more than 80 firearms
Ontario Provincial Police in East Algoma uncovered a large cache of weapons recently when they responded to a report of a disturbance at a Blind River residence.
London
-
$19k of cocaine seized during traffic stop: St. Thomas police
St. Thomas, Ont. police seized $19,000 worth of cocaine following a traffic stop Wednesday night.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man turns himself in following alleged sexual assault of roommate
A St. Thomas, Ont. man turned himself into police following an alleged sexual assault involving his roommate.
-
'I thought it was my TV show': Neighbour watching Chicago Fire as triplex catches fire
A triplex fire in Sarnia, Ont. caused extensive damage, injured one person and left at least a half-dozen people looking for temporary housing.
Winnipeg
-
Guard at RCMP detachment charged with sexual assault of woman in cell: RCMP
A Manitoba man in his 50s has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was assaulted while in a cell at an RCMP detachment.
-
Suspect arrested in connection with serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl: WPS
A man has been charged after police say a 12-year-old girl was seriously sexually assaulted in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell this week.
-
Sequencing suggests BA.2 variant may be increasing in Manitoba
New provincial data suggests the rate of the Omicron subvariant BA.2 may be on the rise in Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King facing new charges
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King is facing several new charges in relation to his alleged role in the occupation of downtown Ottawa.
-
Ottawa Public Health warns of increased COVID-19 transmission
Ottawa Public Health is warning there will be evidence of increased COVID-19 transmission in the community following the end of March Break and the lifting of mask mandates in the province.
-
Freedom Convoy organizers Lich, Barber facing new charges
Prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' occupation of downtown Ottawa are facing new criminal charges.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Advisory group could help proposed Saskatoon downtown arena district become reality
Saskatoon city council is taking steps to plan for a new downtown arena.
-
Rising revenue helps cut deficit as Sask. sets sights on pandemic recovery in 2022 budget
A significant revenue jump has given Saskatchewan a lowered deficit and encouraged another year of record spending on health in the province’s 2022-23 budget.
Vancouver
-
Public transit will cost more in Metro Vancouver as of July
It's going to cost more to take public transit in Metro Vancouver in a few months' time.
-
Former Vancouver police officer sentenced to 1 year in jail for sexual assault of colleague
A former Vancouver police officer has been sentenced to one year in jail after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a colleague.
-
Mounties help corral llama off Metro Vancouver highway after it escapes enclosure
Surrey Mounties were called to an unusual disturbance on a local highway after a llama managed to escape its enclosure Thursday morning.
Regina
-
PST expansion a 'surprise' for members of Sask. entertainment sector
Members of Saskatchewan’s sport and entertainment sector said the province’s expansion of the PST to include event admission came as a surprise.
-
Sask. woman disfigured in alleged medical mishap says she's still waiting for an apology
A patient who suffered third-degree burns from an injection while in a Prince Albert hospital says she's gone nearly two years without an apology or compensation for her injuries.
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths up for 2nd week in a row with 33 fatal cases reported
Thirty-three COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest COVID-19 report, up for the second straight week, with 28 reported last week.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo man arrested after taking dog on hours-long crime spree: RCMP
A Nanaimo, B.C., man is facing multiple charges after taking his dog along on an hours-long "crime spree" across several Vancouver Island communities, according to police.
-
Neighbours describe frantic scene after man barges into Victoria home, fights with father
It was a Tuesday afternoon to remember, according to a Victoria woman who witnessed a man burst into a neighbour's home and scuffle with a resident before being arrested.
-
Victoria refugee centre urges support for Ukrainians fleeing violence
While a refugee centre in Victoria says it's been inundated with offers to house Ukrainian refugees, staff say there are refugees from other countries who are in urgent need of help and are being ignored.