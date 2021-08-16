DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Still wearing his hospital bracelet, Evan Dahl describes what happened at the Dartmouth General Hospital early this morning, after he registered and gowned up for a tonsillectomy he's been waiting years to get.

"The surgeon came and said you know we're trying to get you a bed," Dahl says, "and then after half an hour he said no, that's not going to happen, because there's six people in the hallway needing beds."

Dahl's surgery was cancelled right then and there.

"It was very frustrating," he says.

Dahl had the surgery date for several months, after waiting several years to see a specialist about his troublesome tonsils.

He travelled from his home in Bridgewater and took two weeks off work for recovery.

Dahl says the surgeon, seemed just as frustrated as he was.

"It definitely wasn't his fault," says Dahl, "because he was there waiting just like I was."

Dahl is not the only Nova Scotian to have this kind of experience recently.

Anglican minister Reverend Peter Rafuse of Sydney Mines was supposed to have surgery for his triple hernia July 23, after first experiencing problems before Christmas last year.

Rafuse says he went to his pre-operative appointment at the Cape Breton Hospital that week and took the required COVID-19 test.

On the date of his surgery, he was waiting in his hospital gown to go into the operating room at 1:30 p.m.

"About 40 to 45 minutes after the surgery was to start," he says, "a nurse came by, and she told me that the surgery was cancelled."

He says there was no explanation given as to why, and he was told to call the surgeon's office to reschedule.

But when he did, he says he was told Cape Breton Regional Hospital is "primarily a cancer hospital," and that his surgery would not be a priority. He does not have a new date for his procedure.

He says the pain and pressure from his hernias means he can't minister to his congregations at the Parish of the Resurrection, and he's now on long-term disability.

His experience also has him questioning the government's hospital redevelopment plan for the Sydney area, which involves closing several hospitals and building a community health centre.

"I just wonder if the primary resources we need," he says, "are people, and OR time."

When asked why Dahl and Rafuse's surgeries were abruptly cancelled, a spokesperson with Nova Scotia Health said the authority couldn't address their specific concerns because of privacy reasons.

But in a statement to CTV News, Nova Scotia Health says, in part, "Scheduled surgeries can be affected by a number of factors, including unrelated emergency or trauma cases, a lack of beds to admit patients to after surgery, and other factors, such as surgeon availability."

The statement continues, "Postponing a surgery is a last resort when all other options have been exhausted."

The head of the Nova Scotia Health coalition says it all traces back to system wide concerns around staffing and resources.

"I think it shows how much strain the system has been under," says the Coalition's provincial co-ordinator, Chris Parsons.

"I think that's often what we're seeing when we see surgical delays, is problems in the healthcare system, bleeding into the surgical system."

Parsons worries these issues will only worsen, unless the next government addresses the healthcare system as a whole.

In the meantime, Dahl says he was told it could be another several months before he gets another surgery date.

Reverend Peter Rafuse is worried his hernia may get worse and cause serious complications – turning his situation into an emergency.

"It raises a lot of questions for me," he says, "And I don't have a date."