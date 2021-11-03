N.S. pays off bonds on tolled highway, says it's the first step in toll removal

The Transportation Department in Nova Scotia is reviewing what occurred when a portion of a busy toll highway was closed due to a snowfall on Friday, leaving drivers stranded for hours. (FILE PHOTO) The Transportation Department in Nova Scotia is reviewing what occurred when a portion of a busy toll highway was closed due to a snowfall on Friday, leaving drivers stranded for hours. (FILE PHOTO)

Atlantic Top Stories