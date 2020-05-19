HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia pharmacists are now able to prescribe more than a 30-day supply for some medications.

The Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists (NSCP) announced Tuesday that they have told pharmacies that they may lift the 30-day prescription measure that has been in effect for more than two months.

On March 18, the NSCP announced that pharmacies in the province must not prescribe more than a 30-day supply of any medication, due to the risk of increased drug shortages caused by people feeling the need to stockpile medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NSCP now says that the measure has been successful in replenishing the supply of a number of medications, and pharmacies will be allowed to increase the quantities of those prescriptions effective immediately.

“We recognize the burden that additional pharmacy costs have on some Nova Scotians and we’ve always been committed to relaxing this measure as soon as it was safe to do so,” said Beverley Zwicker, CEO and registrar of the NSCP in a release issued Tuesday.

Some medications will continue to be dispensed in 30-day quantities. The NSCP says that certain medications remain in short and unstable supply due to global disruption in the manufacturing and supply of drugs.

“While the 30-day prescription measure has been successful in limiting drug shortages at this time, we anticipate additional impacts from manufacturing disruptions in China and India which have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," adds Zwicker.

The NSCP is asking Nova Scotians to wait to request refills until they are needed and advise that reduced quantities may still be necessary for some drugs so that no patients go without.

On April 22, the province announced they would be covering extra dispensing fees for pharmacare clients who typically order their prescriptions in large quantities.

At that time the government also announced they would waive the $5 prescription co-pay for clients of the Income Assistance program and the Low Income Pharmacare for Children program.