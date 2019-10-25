LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- Nova Scotia's Department of Education has placed a Lower Sackville daycare on probation after two three-year-olds wandered off during a nature walk.

No one was injured and the children were found at a nearby high school, but the education department still describes the incident as alarming and says it should never have happened.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on a trail that links the daycareto a nearby high school, a distance of about 500 metres and one that borders a lake.

The children were on a nature walk when two of them wandered off.

It's not known how long the children were alone, but an educational assistant from Sackville High School found the children and alerted the daycare.

They attend First Lake Early Learning Centre Daycare in Lower Sackville.

In an e-mailed statement, the Department of Education said in part:

"The center is … required to submit an action plan that will outline steps they intend to take to ensure this will not happen again. … The action plan could include things like mandatory additional training, education, staff suspensions or even termination. "

Tt also means the centre's licence is on probation -- meaning there were be will frequent, unannounced inspections over the next month.

Parents of children who go to the centre received an email yesterday about the incident. One of those parents -- whose child was not involved in the incident -- says she's happy with the care her child receives and trusts the board of directors is handling the situation as best they can.

"Obviously it's very serious, a very serious incident, but my first thought was, 'oh no, I hope they don't stop taking them to the woods, and I hope that was it wasn't my child's teacher, because she is so great," said parent Janet Balson.

The director of the centre wasn't available today, but assistant director, Selena Lake, confirmed there was an incident on Wednesday, saying it had been addressed and investigated with board members, the province and other parties, but wouldn't go into specifics.