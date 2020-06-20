HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

Police say 60-year-old Randall (Randy) Philip Murray has been missing since 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Murray is described as six-feet tall and 285 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a motorized wheelchair on Alton Road in Stewiacke, N.S.

Police are concerned for Murray’s safety and are asking anyone with information concerning his whereabouts to contact them at 902-896-5000 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.