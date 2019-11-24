HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested and charged an Eskasoni man with numerous sexual offences relating to incidents occurring between 2011 and 2019 in Eskasoni.

On Wednesday, Eskasoni RCMP received information indicating a recent sexual assault, as well as previous sexual assaults committed by 67-year-old Joel Nathan Denny.

Police say their investigation identified three victims.

On Saturday, police arrested Denny without incident and charged him with nine counts of sexual exploitation, nine counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference and three counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Denny was held in custody and will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday.

Police are asking the public to come forward with information concerning additional victims; in the event there are additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.