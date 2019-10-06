Halifax Regional Police and the RCMP Integrated General Investigation Section are investigating a robbery in Dartmouth on Saturday night.

On Saturday at around 10:18 p.m., police responded to a report of an armed man entering a Dollorama located at 118 Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

Police say staff confronted the suspect who fled on foot with staff following. Staff returned minutes later with the suspect’s backpack and the gun, which was discovered to be an assault-style paintball gun.

Police continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.

Police can be contacted at 902-490-5016, and anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web-tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.