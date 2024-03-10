ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. police investigating fatal collision between a man and train

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The RCMP in Halifax is investigating a fatal collision between a man and a passenger train on Saturday.

    Police say they responded alongside emergency services to a report of a person being struck by a passenger train close to Highway 2 near Wellington, N.S., around 6:23 p.m.

    At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man from Fletchers Lake. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police say the investigation is still underway with help from the Medical Examiner Service.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what happened at the 2024 Oscars

    The biggest stars celebrated the year's best performances in film at the 2024 Oscars. Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to emcee the 96th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News