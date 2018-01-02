Featured
N.S. police seek public’s help in finding Kings County teen
Police are asking for your help in finding 17-year-old Corrigan Bezanson. (Nova Scotia RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 10:32PM AST
Police in Nova Scotia’s King’s County are turning to the public to help find a 17-year-old boy.
Corrigan Bezanson was last seen leaving his grandmother’s in Aylseford, N.S., around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
He hasn’t been seen since.
Police describe Corrigan as white, six feet tall, 274 pounds with short black hair and black eyes.
He was last seen wearing black nylon splash pants, a dark winter coat with a hood and a dark winter hat.
Anyone with information on Corrigan Bezanson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.