

CTV Atlantic





Police in Nova Scotia’s King’s County are turning to the public to help find a 17-year-old boy.

Corrigan Bezanson was last seen leaving his grandmother’s in Aylseford, N.S., around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

He hasn’t been seen since.

Police describe Corrigan as white, six feet tall, 274 pounds with short black hair and black eyes.

He was last seen wearing black nylon splash pants, a dark winter coat with a hood and a dark winter hat.

Anyone with information on Corrigan Bezanson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kings District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.