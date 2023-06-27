N.S. Power brings in alternative to copper wire in response to thefts

Nearly two-hundred electrical substations dot the province of Nova Scotia. They’re fenced in and locked. Within six weeks, police say thieves broke into ten of them.

“In my 12 years as a police officer I’ve never seen as many break-ins in this short of a time span to so many different substations,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, Public Information Officer with Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police are investigating from Pictou County to the Digby-area. In a joint statement with RCMP, Bridgwater Police Service, and Halifax Regional Police, police released a photo of a black pick-up truck that was spotted near at least three substations.

“The prevailing theory is the black truck does have involvement in many of the other break-ins that have occurred,” said Marshall.

Marshall noted a white Dodge Charger was seen near the power substation in Pictou County and it’s believed it be a separate incident.

Matt Drover, senior director of energy delivery at Nova Scotia Power said thefts at substations are not rare but the power utility has seen them become more frequent over the last few months. This despite ongoing warnings from Nova Scotia Power about the dangers of stealing live wire.

“It’s electrical wire for the electrical system. It’s extremely dangerous when they’re taking it,” said Drover. “It’s got current running through it and if somebody makes contact with it they could electrocute themselves.”

While some substations sit across the streets from houses and are very visible, others are hidden down long gravel roads. Gates block some of these roads but not all.

Nova Scotia Power noted it’s beefing up its security by installing surveillance cameras and reinforcing fences. The utility is also replacing its copper wires.

“We are going through our substations and replacing a lot of the copper wire with wire that has no value, that’s no copper, still provides the same electrical currents,” said Drover.

“So we’re actually reducing the costs right now when people do break into our substations.”

While the most recent thefts didn’t cause major outages, that has happened before. Drover noted how last year the utility had to turn power off for several hours while a substation was repaired.

“Normally for an incident where there are wires stolen or other tools it can be over $10,000 per incident in terms of the repairs that are needed,” Drover said.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.