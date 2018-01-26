

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia Power has issued a warning to customers about a text message scam where a fraudulent message is delivered claiming that a refund is being issued by the company.

The utility says the text messages state that Nova Scotia Power has an ‘Interac refund’ for the customer and directs the recipient to click a link to access the funds before they expire.

“These texts are not from Nova Scotia Power,” spokesperson Meaghan Murphy said in press release. “Nova Scotia Power does not communicate with customers about bill payments or credits via text message.”

Nova Scotia Power is asking customers not to click on the links, but if they do, it’s best they contact their financial institution immediately.

“We encourage recipients of these fraudulent texts to report to local law enforcement,” says Murphy.