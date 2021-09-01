HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson announced a new health system leadership team Wednesday.

During a live news conference, Houston said the team will take immediate action to improve health-care in Nova Scotia.

From Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, the premier, minister and the leadership team will tour the province to hear from frontline health-care professionals.

“I’ve said all along that transformational change was needed to improve health care and it starts today,” said Houston. “We’ve put an experienced team in place with a mandate to listen, make decisions and take quick action. They will remove the barriers that are getting in the way of change and providing better health care to Nova Scotians.”

The four-person leadership team will be led by Karen Oldfield, who has been appointed interim CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA). The province says Oldfield previously served in the office of former premier John Hamm and was CEO of the Halifax Port Authority.

Working with Oldfield will be Jeannine Lagasse, Dr. Kevin Orrell and Janet Davidson.

Lagasse has been appointed deputy minister of the Department of Health and Wellness after serving as associate deputy minister. Orrell has been appointed CEO of the newly created Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment and is the former deputy minister of Health and Wellness. Meanwhile, Davidson has been appointed as the administrator of the Nova Scotia Health Authority. She is the former chair of the NSHA board of directors and was interim CEO of the NSHA in 2019. Davidson’s previous roles include deputy minister of Health in Alberta and CEO of Toronto East General Hospital.

The Office of Health Care Professionals Recruitment will focus on recruiting and retaining doctors, nurses, continuing care assistants, paramedics and other professionals. It reports directly to Thompson.

The province says the current CEO of the NSHA, Brendan Carr, will leave his post. As well, Thompson has dismissed the board of directors under the minister’s authority in the Health Authorities Act. The administrator replaces the board.

“I want to thank Dr. Carr and the board of directors at the Nova Scotia Health Authority for their service,” said Houston. “This new team will work with the frontline health-care workers and system leaders to drive the changes that Nova Scotians asked for.”

Replacing Lagasse as associate deputy minister at Health and Wellness will be Craig Beaton, a former senior executive director at the department.