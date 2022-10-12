N.S. premier refuses to discuss future of Speaker ahead of new legislature session

HALIFAX -

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is refusing to say whether he will attempt to oust the Speaker of the legislature ahead of the start to the fall session.

Keith Bain's future remains clouded after Progressive Conservative government members and Houston's office confirmed last week that there had been discussions around "succession planning" in regards to the Speaker.

Following a health announcement today, Houston accused reporters of trying to manufacture a story around "rumours and innuendoes," but the premier didn't elaborate.

Houston would only say that there is plenty of time to discuss many issues once the legislature convenes on Thursday, adding that Bain is a "wonderful person and great caucus colleague."

A majority vote is needed in the legislature to remove Bain, a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus who was elected Speaker in the fall of 2021.

Both the Opposition Liberals and the NDP have voiced support for Bain, describing him as fair and highly respected.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.