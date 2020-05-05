HALIFAX -- Although 85 per cent of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 cases are in the Halifax area, Premier Stephen McNeil says he will take a provincewide approach to easing up on restrictions.

McNeil told CTV Atlantic on Tuesday night that he doesn't want people leaving one town for another.

McNeil also spoke to the tragic situation at Northwood, the Halifax nursing home where 35 residents have died.

McNeil also says the vast majority of Nova Scotians are not taking advantage of their modest new freedoms from pandemic restrictions.

