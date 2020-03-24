HALIFAX -- Despite almost daily government news conferences, there seems to be a fair bit of confusion about what is -- and isn't -- an essential service since Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on Sunday because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beyond the obvious, such as health care, police, fire and emergency services, grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations, are allowed to remain open without following gathering limits. They must still adhere to physical distancing and other public health protocols.

Others that are allowed to remain open include:

food, agrifood, and fisheries;

transportation, including trucking, rail, and transit;

construction and manufacturing;

IT, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil offered some clarity, while promising a comprehensive online tool in the days ahead, but he stopped short of forcing any busines to shut its doos.

"We can find our way through this, and we can shorten the pain, quite frankly, on the economic health of our province," McNeil said.