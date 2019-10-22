HALIFAX -- The ongoing debate about mandatory vaccinations for school children is heating up in Nova Scotia or soon will be.

The opposition Progressive Conservatives are asking the Liberal government to require all public school students to provide proof they've had their shots -- or a medical reason why they haven't.

Ask parents about mandatory vaccinations, and you'll find two distinct camps.

"They should be (mandatory)," said Brodie White. "I don't want my kid getting sick because someone else doesn't want to vaccinate their kids."

Another parent takes a different view.

"People have the right over their own body," said Bmas. "They should be able to allow or to refuse anything they don't want in their body. Period."

It's a debate that seems to be raging more and more these days, with a growing number of people questioning the wisdom of so-called "herd vaccinations" -- and the safety of vaccines themselves.

With amendments introduced Tuesday, Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives want all public school students to start presenting proof they've had their needles or paperwork to prove medical exemptions.

"We can have the discussion about some of the moving parts on that, but we should be as a society accepting that people should be vaccinated when they go to school," said PC leader Tim Houston.

While non-committal, the health minister says he's open to having the discussion.

"I think it's an important as we have this conversation to remind Nova Scotians that vaccines are safe," said Randy Delorey.

Back in the schoolyard, the camps remains as divided as ever.

"I firmly believe that vaccinations can help curb the spread of disease and help those kids in particular," said parent Theresa Thompson.

It's a debate that seems destined to rage long past many future three o'clock bells.