HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia Crown Attorneys’ Association (NSCAA) said Thursday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the province.

“We are very pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the province and our negotiating team is recommending acceptance to our membership.” says Perry Borden, President of the NSCAA.

Borden says Crown prosecutors will be reviewing the details of the proposed agreement over the next few weeks and a decision will be made by mid-January.