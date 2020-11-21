HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Health Public Health is warning of new potential COVID-19 exposures.

On Saturday, Public Health issued an advisory concerning potential exposures at various locations throughout Halifax.

IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED

Public health says that anyone who visited the following locations on the specified dates and times is asked to immediately contact 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms:

Bell Aliant (209 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Halifax Central Library (5440 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Goodlife Fitness Halifax Clayton Park (70 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Goodlife Fitness Tantallon Westwood (3650 Hammonds Plains Rd, Upper Tantallon) on Nov. 17 between 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Sobeys Spryfield (279 Herring Cove Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2. Anyone present at this location during this time is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Darrell's Restaurant (5576 Fenwick St, Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 29.

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Halifax (1712 Market St, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 9:00 p.m. to close. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

Stillwell (1672 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

Thai Express (50 Foulis Row, Dartmouth) on Nov. 17 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Station Six Food and Drink (247 Herring Cove Rd, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 6:30 p.m. and close. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St) on Nov. 18 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Moxie's Grill & Bar (9 Countryview Dr, Dartmouth) on Nov. 18 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Fung Wah Restaurant (3665 Dutch Village Rd, Halifax) on Nov.18 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen (16 Garland Ave, Dartmouth) on Nov. 18 between 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Gahan House (5239 Sackville St, Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Cora Breakfast and Lunch aka. “Cora’s” (277 Lacewood Dr, Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 7:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

MONITOR FOR SYMPTOMS

Public health says that anyone who visited the following locations on the specified dates and times is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19:

Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St, Unit 40, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 5:00 pm and 10:00 p.m. and on Nov. 18 between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Sobeys (1120 Queen St, Halifax) on Nov. 16 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

Superstore (650 Portland St, Dartmouth) on Nov. 16 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Nov. 30.

Dollarama (5201 Duke St, Halifax) on Nov.18 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 2.

Vitality MediSpa (5424 Doyle St, Halifax) on Nov. 18 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. and Nov. 19 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington St, Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Nov. 18 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and Nov. 19 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus