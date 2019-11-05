A small amount of Nova Scotia's flu shot supply may be spoiled after a problem with a refrigeration system containing the vaccine.

Public Health is investigating whether 2,600 doses stored in a fridge that stopped working on the weekend can still be used. An alarm alerted on-call staff that there were temperature issues with the vaccine fridge on Sunday evening.

"We're not expecting it to delay vaccine in reaching providers," said Lesley Mulcahy of Public Health. "Those doses have been replaced and those orders have been refilled for those providers."

The province has received a total of 461,000 flu vaccines for this season.